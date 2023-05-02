Canadian folk music icon Gordon Lightfoot dead at 84

Canadian folk music icon Gordon Lightfoot, whose evocative and poetic songs are etched into the musical landscape of Canada, has died at the age of 84, according to his longtime publicist Victoria Lord.

Born in Orillia, Ont., Lightfoot was hailed as Canada's folk troubadour for his soulful music and stirring lyrics. In songs such as The Canadian Railroad Trilogy and The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, he explored the country's history, geography and culture.

"He is our poet laureate, he is our iconic singer-songwriter," said Rush singer Geddy Lee in the 2019 documentary Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind.

"If there was a Mt. Rushmore in Canada, Gordon would be on it," said Tom Cochrane, in that same documentary.

"Gordon's songs are works of art, every bit as relevant as classic poetry," Cochrane said during his salute to Lightfoot at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame gala in 2004.

"But even more importantly, Gordon Lightfoot led the way and he showed us … that you can be true to your roots. You can draw on your influences at home and country and you can incorporate those inspirations into the fabric of your work and still be internationally successful."

More to come.