Gordon Pinsent, Canadian acting icon, dead at 92

Canadian acting icon Gordon Pinsent has died, his family said in a statement. He was 92.

"Gordon Pinsent's daughters Leah, and Beverly, and his son Barry, would like to announce the passing of their father peacefully in sleep today with his family at his side," said a note released late Saturday, written on behalf of Gordon's family by his son-in-law, the actor Peter Keleghan.

"Gordon passionately loved this country and its people, purpose, and culture to his last breath."

The Grand Falls, N.L., native had a storied acting career spanning dozens of films and TV projects over six decades, including Due South, The Red Green Show, The Shipping News and Away From Her. Focusing on CBC programs alone, one could add The Forest Rangers, Quentin Durgens, M.P.; the original Street Legal and Republic of Doyle, among others.

My pal Gordon Pinsent passed. I saw him a few weeks ago, his twinkle as bright as ever. I looked up to him as the Rowdyman but loved him as Porky Pinsent from Grand Falls. He cut the path the rest of us travelled. A household name based on Canadian work. The best there ever was <a href="https://t.co/1s9yoE9Wml">pic.twitter.com/1s9yoE9Wml</a> —@markcritch

Pinsent began acting in the 1940s at the age of 17 before expanding into TV and film, his biography on the Canada Walk of Fame website says.

His first acting credit listed on IMDB is a TV movie from 1957 and his most recent was a cartoon voice in 2021.

A Companion of the Order of Canada since 1998, Pinsent was also honoured with multiple ACTRA, Genie, Gemini and Dora awards. He was also a playwright, author and director.

