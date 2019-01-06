Green Book wins Golden Globe Award for best movie musical or comedy

Skip to Main Content
The film from Universal Pictures stars Mahershala Ali as an African-American concert pianist in the 1960s and Viggo Mortensen as his driver. It was nominated for five Golden Globes, and won the best supporting actor honour for Mahershala Ali.

Director Peter Farrelly said 'this is beyond anything we ever imagined when we started shooting this thing'

Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in Green Book during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif. The film won the Golden Globe for best musical or comedy film. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via Associated Press)

Director Peter Farrelly said "this is beyond anything we ever imagined when we started shooting this thing."

Farrelly fended off a musical push from show producers to wind down his speech to pay tribute to Don Shirley, who Ali portrays in the film. Farrelly said, "This story, when I heard it, gave me hope, and I wanted to share that hope with you. We're still living in divided times, perhaps more than ever."

