Green Book wins Golden Globe Award for best movie musical or comedy

Green Book is the winner of the best film comedy or musical Golden Globe Award.

The film from Universal Pictures stars Mahershala Ali as an African-American concert pianist in the 1960s and Viggo Mortensen as his driver. It was nominated for five Golden Globes, and won the best supporting actor honour for Mahershala Ali.

Congratulations to Green Book (<a href="https://twitter.com/greenbookmovie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@greenbookmovie</a>) - Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldenGlobes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldenGlobes</a> <a href="https://t.co/0aKcK2ma8S">pic.twitter.com/0aKcK2ma8S</a> —@goldenglobes

Director Peter Farrelly said "this is beyond anything we ever imagined when we started shooting this thing."

Farrelly fended off a musical push from show producers to wind down his speech to pay tribute to Don Shirley, who Ali portrays in the film. Farrelly said, "This story, when I heard it, gave me hope, and I wanted to share that hope with you. We're still living in divided times, perhaps more than ever."