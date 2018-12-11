Skip to Main Content
Golden Globes honour will be named after Carol Burnett

The Golden Globe Awards will introduce a new TV special achievement trophy at next month's telecast and name it after its first recipient — comedic icon Carol Burnett.
The new TV special achievement award being introduced at the upcoming Golden Globes will be named after comedy trailblazer Carol Burnett, who will be the first recipient. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Tuesday the Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group's film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award — will annually honour someone "who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen."

The first Carol Burnett Award will, fittingly, go to Burnett, a five-time Golden Globe winner who was the first woman to host a variety sketch show, The Carol Burnett Show.

In a statement, association President Meher Tatna said: "We are profoundly grateful for her contributions to the entertainment industry and honoured to celebrate her legacy forever at the Golden Globes." 

Comedy trailblazer Burnett received a lifetime achievement honour from the Screen Actors Guild two years ago.

