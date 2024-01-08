Golden Globes 2024: Full list of winners
Canadians Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Shawn Levy up for awards
The 2024 Golden Globes return to a new home and new management.
After parting ways with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association following years of diversity and ethics scandals, the award show returned on Sunday with new voters and a new one-year deal with CBS.
Known for its glitz, glam and flowing champagne, this year's show is hosted by comedian Jo Koy and is live from the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Los Angeles.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph from The Holdovers and Robert Downey Jr. from Oppenheimer picked up the first two awards of the night for best performances in a supporting role in a motion picture.
Canadian nominees this year include Canadian-Korean filmmaker Celine Song, who is up for best director and best screenplay for her film Past Lives. Actor Ryan Gosling is nominated for supporting performance as Ken in Barbie, and the late Robbie Robertson was nominated for his work on the Killers of the Flower Moon score.
Canadian director Shawn Levy is nominated for All the Light We Cannot See, and Martin Short is nominated for best performance in a TV series for his work in Only Murders in the Building.
The awards air on Citytv at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Citytv+ on Amazon Prime Video Canada.
CBC News will be updating winners throughout the evening here.
Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Colour Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Charles Melton, May December
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Ali Wong, Beef
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers-
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six
Steven Yeun, Beef
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Best Screenplay
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of The Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segal, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact
Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Ricky Gervais, Armageddon
Sarah Silverman, Someone You Love
Trevor Noah, Where Was I
Wanda Sykes, I'm An Entertainer
With files from Jenna Benchetrit