Golden Globes 2024: Full list of winners

The 2024 Golden Globes return to a new home and new management.

After parting ways with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association following years of diversity and ethics scandals, the award show returned on Sunday with new voters and a new one-year deal with CBS.

Known for its glitz, glam and flowing champagne, this year's show is hosted by comedian Jo Koy and is live from the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Los Angeles.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph from The Holdovers and Robert Downey Jr. from Oppenheimer picked up the first two awards of the night for best performances in a supporting role in a motion picture.

Canadian nominees this year include Canadian-Korean filmmaker Celine Song, who is up for best director and best screenplay for her film Past Lives. Actor Ryan Gosling is nominated for supporting performance as Ken in Barbie, and the late Robbie Robertson was nominated for his work on the Killers of the Flower Moon score.

Canadian director Shawn Levy is nominated for All the Light We Cannot See, and Martin Short is nominated for best performance in a TV series for his work in Only Murders in the Building.

WATCH | Celine Song wrote her debut film Past Lives to make the ordinary extraordinary: Celine Song wrote her debut film Past Lives to make the ordinary extraordinary Duration 6:24 Celine Song's debut film Past Lives is already being hailed as one of the best movies of 2023. CBC sat down with the Canadian writer and director about pulling the story of ordinary people doing the extraordinary from her own life.

The awards air on Citytv at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Citytv+ on Amazon Prime Video Canada.

CBC News will be updating winners throughout the evening here.

Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Colour Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Charles Melton, May December

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Ali Wong, Beef

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers-

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six

Steven Yeun, Beef

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Screenplay

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of The Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segal, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact

Chris Rock, Selective Outrage

Ricky Gervais, Armageddon

Sarah Silverman, Someone You Love

Trevor Noah, Where Was I

Wanda Sykes, I'm An Entertainer