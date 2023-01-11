Golden Globes 2023: All the winners
Ke Huy Quan and Angela Bassett pick up the evening's first awards
The Golden Globes made their post-scandal comeback on Tuesday, after spending a year off the air.
Live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Hollywood's booziest award show was packed with actors celebrating the best of television and film.
The night kicked off with host Jerrod Carmichael knocking on the show's scandal and past lack of diversity at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
In 2021, a Los Angeles Times investigation revealed the HFPA's had no Black members, and other allegations including voters being influenced by studios. Stars boycotted the show and actor Tom Cruise returned his three awards.
NBC pulled the awards off the air and last year winners were announced on Twitter.
Ke Huy Quan of Everything Everywhere All at Once picked up the first award of the evening for actor in a supporting role in any motion picture.
"For so many years I was afraid I had nothing more to offer... I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully more than 30 years later two guys thought of me, they remembered that kid and they gave me an opportunity to try again," he said in his acceptance speech.
Vancouver-born actor Seth Rogan is nominated for supporting actor for Pam & Tommy, while James Cameron's latest Avatar feature is up for best director.
CBC News will be updating winners and categories throughout the evening:
Actor in a supporting role in any motion picture:
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actress in a support role in any motion picture:
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best supporting actor — television series:
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Original score — motion picture:
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Original song — motion picture:
Naatu Naatu, RRR
Actor in a television series — musical or comedy:
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
With files from the Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?