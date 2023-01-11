Golden Globes 2023: All the winners

The Golden Globes made their post-scandal comeback on Tuesday, after spending a year off the air.



Live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Hollywood's booziest award show was packed with actors celebrating the best of television and film.



The night kicked off with host Jerrod Carmichael knocking on the show's scandal and past lack of diversity at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).



In 2021, a Los Angeles Times investigation revealed the HFPA's had no Black members, and other allegations including voters being influenced by studios. Stars boycotted the show and actor Tom Cruise returned his three awards.

NBC pulled the awards off the air and last year winners were announced on Twitter.

Ke Huy Quan of Everything Everywhere All at Once picked up the first award of the evening for actor in a supporting role in any motion picture.



"For so many years I was afraid I had nothing more to offer... I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully more than 30 years later two guys thought of me, they remembered that kid and they gave me an opportunity to try again," he said in his acceptance speech.





Vancouver-born actor Seth Rogan is nominated for supporting actor for Pam & Tommy, while James Cameron's latest Avatar feature is up for best director.



Seth Rogen attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10. (Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic) This year The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once lead the pack for nominations. And for Canada, Toronto filmmaker Sarah Polley is up for best screenplay for Women Talking, which has a wide release later this month.

CBC News will be updating winners and categories throughout the evening:

Actor in a supporting role in any motion picture:

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a support role in any motion picture:

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best supporting actor — television series:

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Original score — motion picture:

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Original song — motion picture:

Naatu Naatu, RRR

Actor in a television series — musical or comedy:

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear