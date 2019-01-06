With a Canadian co-host, nods to audience favourites like Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians, and multiple homegrown nominees, this year's Golden Globe Awards — honouring the best in TV and film — might offer a sneak peek at what to expect for the Oscars.

Here's what to watch for as Hollywood kicks off its 2019 awards season.

The contenders

Vice, a portrait of former U.S. vice-president Dick Cheney, leads the film nominees vying in six categories, including for best musical or comedy film, direction and performances by Christian Bale, Sam Rockwell and Amy Adams.

Other multiple nominees competing for best comedy or musical are period piece The Favourite, race relations-focused Green Book and box office successes Mary Poppins Returns and Crazy Rich Asians.

Crazy Rich Asians scored a best comedy/musical film nomination as well as an lead acting nod for Constance Wu. (Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros. Entertainment/Associated Press)

Crazy Rich Asians, whose predominately Asian cast represents a major triumph for a community that has struggled to get meaningful parts in Hollywood, also scored a best actress nomination for Constance Wu.

The last time an Asian woman was nominated in Wu's category was 1974 when Yvonne Elliman was nominated for Jesus Christ Superstar. Before her, only two other Asian actresses were nominated.

Christian Bale, left,, plays Dick Cheney and Amy Adams stars as Lynne Cheney in Vice, which received the most film nominations overall. (Matt Kennedy/Annapurna Pictures/Associated Press)

Blockbuster hit Black Panther received a welcome nomination for best drama picture. Alongside If Beale Street Could Talk, the films contribute to a diverse slate in the category, both having primarily black casts. Spike Lee's BlacKKKlansman is also in the running.

A Star is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody, both with an array of musical performances sprinkled throughout the films, are competing in the drama film category as well. The decision to submit in the drama category as opposed to comedy/musical is likely a deliberate one — the films might want to be perceived as more serious contenders for the coveted Academy Awards in February.

The music-filled A Star Is Born is one of five nominees in the best drama film category. (Warner Brothers)

The black-and-white Alfonso Cuaron-directed Roma, based on the life of his childhood Mexican nanny, is nominated in the foreign language category as well as for best director.

No women were nominated for best director.

The limited series Assassination of Gianni Versace leads the TV field, earning four nominations. Sharp Objects, TheAmericans, The Good Place and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are also among the TV nominees with multiple nominations.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, starring Edgar Ramirez, left, and Penelope Cruz earned four Golden Globe nominations. (Ray Mickshaw/FX/Associated Press)

The hosts

Ottawa-born Sandra Oh, well known for playing Christina Yang during 10 seasons of the hit medical series Grey's Anatomy, will co-host alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg. Both are first-time hosts.

Sandra Oh, left, and Andy Samberg will co-host the Golden Globe Awards Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/Associated Press)

Unlike last year's more somber Globes, in which most actors chose to wear black in solidarity with the #MeToo movement, Oh said earlier this week she hopes this year's show can provide more levity and a "moment of joy."

The Canadians

Oh is also nominated for best actress in a TV series for her role as an intelligence officer in the psychological drama Killing Eve. The series is nominated for best TV series. Oh won a Golden Globe in 2006 for her Grey's Anatomy role and became the first Asian woman nominated for a lead role at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Toronto-born Stephan James, 25, is nominated for his military veteran role on the Amazon prime drama series Homecoming opposite Julia Roberts. James also stars in the acclaimed Globe-nominated film If Beale Street Could Talk.

Canadian actor Stephan James, 25, is nominated for his role on the Amazon Prime series Homecoming. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

Jim Carrey, born in Newmarket, Ont., is nominated for the TV series Kidding, in which he plays a children's television host. Carrey is also a past winner, having won a Golden Globe for the Andy Kaufman film Man on the Moon.

Montreal director Jean-Marc Vallée's limited series Sharp Objects has a trio of nominations. It will vie for best limited TV series, and earned acting nominations as well. His acclaimed series Big Little Lies dominated last year's Golden Globes with four wins.

The presenters

The stage will be star-studded throughout the evening.

Creed star Michael B. Jordan, La La Land Oscar winner Emma Stone, Canadian Saturday Night Live alum Mike Myers, Nicole Kidman, Ben Stiller and Lady Gaga are among the presenters. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Idris Elba and This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz are also on the list.

This year's Golden Globes presenters include from left to right: Jamie Lee Curtis, Idris Elba, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Ben Stiller, Chrissy Metz, and Michael B. Jordan. (Hollywood Foreign Press Association/Getty Images)

Comedy icon Carole Burnett will receive an inaugural award for small screen achievement to be named after her. Hell or High Water star Jeff Bridges will receive the Cecile B. DeMille award for his contributions to the big screen.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and CBC News will be on the red carpet.