Here come the Golden Globe nominations

Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Chornobyl are among the first nominees announced for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association unveiled its nominations in Los Angeles. Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson and Tim Allen announced the nominations from the Beverly Hilton hotel.

Early nominees included:

Best TV comedy series:

Barry.

Fleabag.

The Kominsky Method.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Politician.

Best TV movie or limited-series:

Catch 22.

Chernobyl.

Fosse/Verdon.

The Loudest Voice.

Unbelievable.

Best motion picture screenplay:

Marriage Story.

Parasite.

The Two Popes.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Irishman.

Best foreign language film:

The Farewell.

Les Misérables.

Pain and Glory.

Parasite.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

The Globes separate the top categories between drama and comedy/musical, giving some movies well outside the awards conversation an opportunity.

While movies like Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood and Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story are widely expected to come away with numerous nods, few would be surprised if the press association — a group known for its sometimes quirky picks, penchant for A-listers and fondness for musicals — also included the upcoming, much-memed big-screen adaptation of Cats.

The HFPA, a group with 87 voting members, was shown an unfinished cut of Tom Hooper's film.

In the early going, Netflix has dominated awards season. The Irishman last week won best film from the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review. Marriage Story virtually swept the IFP Gotham Awards.

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes for the fifth time, on Jan. 5. Tom Hanks, a possible nominee for his performance as Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Carol Burnett Award will go to Ellen DeGeneres.