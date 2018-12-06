Golden Globes: Black Panther, A Star is Born, Crazy Rich Asians nominated

Black Panther, A Star is Born and Crazy Rich Asians are among the films vying for the Golden Globe Awards set for next month in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Black Panther and The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Terry Crews, Mr. Robot's Christian Slater and Leslie Mann of the upcoming film Welcome to Marwen unveiled the nominees for this year's awards.

The annual honour presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association celebrates achievements in film and television productions across 25 categories.

Christian Bale and Amy Adams earned Golden Globe nominations for the upcoming Dick Cheney biopic Vice. (Matt Kennedy/Annapurna Pictures/Associated Press)

Vice, the star-studded forthcoming biopic of former U.S. vice-president Dick Cheney, led film nominees with six overall, including for best musical or comedy film, Adam McKay's direction, and performances by Christian Bale, Sam Rockwell and Amy Adams. The Assassination of Gianni Versace led television nominees, with the limited series earning four nominations.

Selected nominees include:

Motion Picture, Drama:

Black Panther.

BlacKkKlansman.

Bohemian Rhapsody.

If Beale Street Could Talk.

A Star is Born.

Constance Wu is a best actress in a comedy or musical nominee for Crazy Rich Asians. (Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Crazy Rich Asians.

The Favourite.

Green Book.

Mary Poppins Returns.

Vice.

Best Television Series, Drama:

The Americans.

Bodyguard.

Homecoming.

Killing Eve.

Pose.

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Barry.

The Good Place.

Kidding.

The Kominsky Method.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Edgar Ramirez and Penelope Cruz earned kudos portraying, respectively, Gianni and Donatella Versace in the limited television series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. (Ray Mickshaw/FX/Associated Press)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Escape at Dannemora.

Sharp Objects.

A Very English Scandal.

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Incredibles 2.

Isle of Dogs.

Mirai.

Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse.

Sandra Oh, left, and Andy Samberg nabbed the Golden Globes hosting gig after showing great comedic chemistry as presenters last fall at the Emmy Awards. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press)

Several Canadians were among the television nominees, starting with Ottawa-born Sandra Oh, who will co-host the awards show with Andy Samberg. Oh earned an acting nod for her lead role in the series Killing Eve, which is also a contender for best TV drama.

Newmarket, Ont.-born Jim Carrey picked up an acting nomination for the comedy series Kidding, in which he plays a children's television host, while actor Stephan James, who was born in the Scarborough area of Toronto, earned a nod for his turn in the series Homecoming as a soldier seeking post-warfare treatment.

Homecoming co-stars Julia Roberts and Canadian Stephan James earned acting nods for next month's Golden Globes. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Awards shows have increasingly suffered from waning audiences, but the Golden Globes have an edge on several fronts: the show is considered to have a less formal, more freewheeling spirit (since it's staged as a banquet with an open bar), and it's also typically the first out of the gate in the new year.

The 76th Golden Globes will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 6.