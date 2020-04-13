Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos tests positive for coronavirus

Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos revealed Monday that he's tested positive for the coronavirus, but has been relatively symptom-free.

The ABC newsman revealed his diagnosis on the show, telling co-host Robin Roberts: "I feel fine."

Stephanopoulos's wife, actress and author Ali Wentworth, had come down with COVID-19 and tweeted that she's "never been sicker." Her husband had been taking care of her, their children and doing his TV job in the interim.

Stepahnopoulos said on the show Monday he experienced "very different symptoms" than his wife, namely, a lower backache that he had attributed to a hard workout, and a briefly diminished sense of smell.

CNN host Chris Cuomo has been undergoing a public battle with the virus, continuing his show despite a rough case. But Stephanopoulos provides a new example for the television-viewing public of a relatively asymptomatic case.

Stephanopoulos joined ABC News after serving in Bill Clinton's White House during Clinton's first term as president. He has been with GMA since 2009.