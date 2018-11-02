Skip to Main Content
Ilana Glazer event cancelled after site desecrated with anti-Semitic graffiti

The desecration of a Brooklyn synagogue with anti-Semitic graffiti prompted the cancellation of a political event with a star of Comedy Central's Broad City.

Audience sent home shortly after Broad City co-creator was to begin

The Associated Press ·
Broad City co-creators and stars Abbi Jacobson, left, and Ilana Glazer, are seen discussing the Comedy Central show in 2017. The desecration of a Brooklyn synagogue with anti-Semitic graffiti prompted the cancellation of a political event led by Glazer. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press)

Police say epithets such as "Kill All Jews" were found in the halls and stairwells at Union Temple at around 8 p.m. Thursday.

The audience was sent home shortly after Broad City's Ilana Glazer was to start interviewing activists and politicians at the Prospect Heights synagogue's theatre.

The vandalism happened days after a gunman killed 11 Jews in Pittsburgh. Similar graffiti was found at Brooklyn Heights homes Tuesday night.

Police will be out in force citywide for Friday and Saturday services.

City Councilman Brad Lander says Jews won't be deterred by "thuggish and hateful people."

