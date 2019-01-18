Skip to Main Content
Gladys Knight to sing national anthem at the Super Bowl

Gladys Knight to sing national anthem at the Super Bowl

Gladys Knight will sing The Star-Spangled Banner at this year's Super Bowl in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

Half-time show to feature Maroon 5, Big Boi, Outkast and Travis Scott

The Associated Press ·
Gladys Knight arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018. The seven-time Grammy Award-winner will sing The Star-Spangled Banner at this year's Super Bowl. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Gladys Knight will sing The Star-Spangled Banner at this year's Super Bowl.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winner says she's proud to use her voice to "unite and represent our country" in her hometown of Atlanta.

The 74-year-old and the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Her hits include Midnight Train to Georgia and That's What Friends Are For.

Maroon 5 will be joined by Big Boi, Atlanta-based rapper from Outkast, and Travis Scott during the halftime performance. CBS broadcasts this year's Super Bowl from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us