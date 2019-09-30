Giller 2019: Bezmozgis, Ohlin, Crummey to vie for $100K fiction prize

Canadian writers David Bezmozgis, Alix Ohlin and Michael Crummey are in the running for the 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize, Canada's richest literary award for fiction.

Organizers announced this year's contenders late Monday morning in Toronto.

The annual prize celebrates the best Canadian novel or short story collection of the past year published in English, with the recipient receiving $100,000 (each remaining finalist receives $10,000).

This year, four past Giller contenders will face off against two debut novelists.

The shortlisted authors are:

Toronto writer David Bezmozgis for his short story collection Immigrant City.

Megan Gail Coles of St. John's for her debut novel Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club.

St. John's writer Michael Crummey for his novel The Innocents.

Montrealer Alix Ohlin, currently based in Vancouver, for her novel Dual Citizens.

Victoria writer Steven Price for his novel Lampedusa.

Toronto-raised, Vancouver-based poet Ian Williams for Reproduction, his debut novel.

The finalists were whittled down from a long list that included past Giller winners Margaret Atwood (nominated for her The Handmaid's Tale sequel The Testaments) and André Alexis (nominated for Days by Moonlight).

Bezmozgis has been a Giller finalist twice before: for 2011's The Free World and 2014's The Betrayers. Crummey and Ohlin are also past contenders, having been shortlisted for 2001's River Thieves and 2012's Inside, respectively. Price previously made the Giller long list for his 2016 novel By Gaslight.

Serving as this year's Giller Prize jury are literary critic Donna Bailey Nurse, playwright Jose Teodoro and writers Randy Boyagoda, Aminatta Forna and Aleksandar Hemon.

The winner will be announced a gala hosted by singer-songwriter, actor and writer Jann Arden in Toronto on Nov. 18.

The 2019 Giller Prize gala will air on CBC, CBC Radio One and will be livestreamed on CBC Books.

Established in 1994, the Giller Prize was created by businessman Jack Rabinovitch in memory of his wife, literary journalist Doris Giller.

Esi Edugyan, Alice Munro, M.G. Vasanji, Will Ferguson and Madeleine Thien are among the past winners of the Canadian honour.