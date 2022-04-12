Skip to Main Content
Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67, family confirms

American actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67, his family confirmed on social media.

Gottfried's family said he died after a long illness

Gilbert Gottfried at the Tribeca Film Festival April in New York City on April 18, 2018. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

In a post on Instagram, Gottfried's family said he died after a long illness.

