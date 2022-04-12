Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67, family confirms
American actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67, his family confirmed on social media.
Gottfried's family said he died after a long illness
In a post on Instagram, Gottfried's family said he died after a long illness.
