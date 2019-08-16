German court rejects girl's bid to join all-boys choir
A court in Germany has rejected a nine-year-old girl's bid to join a centuries-old Berlin boys choir.
In its ruling Friday, the Berlin administrative court said the choir's right to choose its singers outweighed the principle of gender equality.
The girl's lawyer, who is also her mother, claimed the State and Cathedral Choir had rejected her daughter's membership on the basis of gender.
The choir, which has never admitted any girls since its founding in 1465 by Frederick II of Brandenburg, denied the allegation.
It said the girl would have been asked to join if she had displayed extraordinary talent and motivation and "if her voice had matched the desired sound characteristics of a boys choir."
German news agency dpa reported that judges said the girl can appeal the ruling.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.