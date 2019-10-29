Game of Thrones prequel series scrapped

HBO has reportedly scrapped a prequel series that had been expected expand the world of Game of Thrones.

A pilot episode of the sprawling, untitled series was shot in June, but the the project will not be advancing, according to reports in industry outlets Deadline, Variety and Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

HBO has declined comment.

Co-created by British writer Jane Goldman (who was to serve as showrunner) and novellist George R.R. Martin, whose A Song of Ice and Fire novels inspired HBO's Game of Thrones, the prequel project series was said to focus on an era thousands of years before the events depicted in Thrones.

Oscar-nominated actor Naomi Watts was among the hefty ensemble cast hired for the pilot.

Game of Thrones wrapped with a divisive final season in May, though it won a dozen Emmy Awards for its final instalments.

The news comes a day after Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss exited a highly touted deal with Lucasfilm for a planned trilogy of Star Wars feature films, the first of which had been slated to hit theatres in December 2022. This summer, the pair signed a $250 million US deal with streaming giant Netflix.