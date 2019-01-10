Lady Gaga apologizes for R. Kelly collaboration

Skip to Main Content
Lady Gaga is sorry for her 2013 duet with R. Kelly in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against the singer, and she intends to remove the song from streaming services.

Singer to pull track Do What U Want (With My Body) from iTunes, streaming services

Lady Gaga has apologized for collaborating with R&B singer R. Kelly on the 2013 track Do What U Want (With My Body) after a recent docuseries resurfaced longstanding sexual abuse allegations against him. The two are pictured performing the track at the 2013 American Music Awards. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Posting on Twitter Wednesday, Gaga wrote she had collaborated with Kelly on Do What U Want (With My Body) during a "dark time" in her life as a victim of sexual assault.

She said she should have sought therapy or other help instead. 

Vowing not to work with Kelly again, Gaga wrote she's sorry for her "poor judgment" when she was young and "for not speaking out sooner."

Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly series, which aired this month, looks at the singer's history and allegations that he has sexually abused women and girls. Kelly has denied wrongdoing.

