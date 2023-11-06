Nelly Furtado to host 2024 Juno Awards

Nelly Furtado will be headed to Halifax to host next year's Juno Awards.

"It's such an important night," she said. "I just think Canada does such a great job creating our own really potent music industry."

The Victoria native is enjoying performing again after a few years away from the limelight.

"I'm loving it," she told CBC News. "Sometimes when I'm on stage, it feels like a huge karaoke and we're all just having a party."

Furtado previously hosted the 2007 edition of the Canadian music awards in Saskatoon. That year, she also swept all five categories she was nominated in.

She had her first concert in five years in Australia on New Year's Eve last year, and in September released Keep Going Up, a new collaboration with producer Timbaland and Justin Timberlake.

Maestro Fresh Wes will perform at the 2024 Junos to commemorate his induction into the Canadian music hall of fame. (CARAS/iPhoto)

Furtado says she started to find her voice again at studio sessions with her oldest daughter, and that another big moment in her comeback was being invited up on stage by Drake at OVO Fest in Toronto in 2022, where she sang sections from Promiscuous and Like a Bird.

"I hadn't been on stage in so long that it took all my courage to just do it on such short notice," she said.

There have been some pretty long gaps between Furtado's albums and appearances in the past. She says getting back to performing has reminded her that music is what she does for a living.

"I forgot about that for a while. I forgot that that was my job. So now I'm having fun doing my job again," she said.

In addition to Furtado, the show will feature performances from Toronto rock group the Beaches and Charlotte Cardin, who took home four Junos in 2022.

Pop duo Tegan and Sarah will receive an award for their charitable work, which will be presented by Halifax native Elliot Page.

Halifax will also play host to Road To The Junos, a series of concerts in February that will feature East Coast artists including Aquakulture, Zamani, Gary Beals and Morgan Toney.

Maestro Fresh Wes will take to the stage to commemorate his induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. His 1989 debut Symphony in Effect was the first certified platinum album by a Black Canadian artist.

"When I began my journey into rap there were only a few of us finding success in the genre and it was a struggle to find a place for our music," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It's a full circle moment for me to be honoured with this award that recognizes my life's work. I'm grateful to have helped pave the way for younger Canadian artists and I can't wait to celebrate in Halifax."

The 2024 Juno Awards will take place in Halifax on Sunday, March 24 and will be broadcast live across CBC's television, radio and streaming platforms.