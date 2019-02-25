Full list of 2019 Oscars winners
Green Book wins best picture; Cuaron and Roma win 3 awards
The final list of winners at the 91st Academy Awards:
Best picture:Green Book
Best actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Best actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best supporting actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Foreign language film: Mexico's Roma
Original screenplay:Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly
Adapted screenplay:BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee
Original Song:Shallow from A Star Is Born, music and lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.
Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best animated film: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Original Score: Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson
Costume design: Ruth Carter, Black Panther
Production design: Black Panther
Sound Editing:Bohemian Rhapsody
Sound Mixing:Bohemian Rhapsody
Film Editing: John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody
Animated short film:Bao
Documentary short subject:Period. End of Sentence
Visual effects: First Man
Live action short film:Skin
Documentary feature: Free Solo
Makeup and hairstyling: Vice