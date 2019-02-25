Full list of 2019 Oscars winners

The final list of winners at the 91st Academy Awards:

Best picture:Green Book

Best actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best supporting actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Foreign language film: Mexico's Roma

Original screenplay:Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

Adapted screenplay:BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

Original Song:Shallow from A Star Is Born, music and lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best animated film: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Original Score: Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson

Costume design: Ruth Carter, Black Panther

Production design: Black Panther

Sound Editing:Bohemian Rhapsody

Sound Mixing:Bohemian Rhapsody

Film Editing: John Ottman, Bohemian Rhapsody

Animated short film:Bao

Documentary short subject:Period. End of Sentence

Visual effects: First Man

Live action short film:Skin

Documentary feature: Free Solo

Makeup and hairstyling: Vice