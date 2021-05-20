Friends reunion special to air in Canada in May
Long-awaited reunion will feature cast members and several celebrity guests
The original cast members of Friends are getting back together for a long-awaited reunion on May 27.
The unscripted special titled Friends: The Reunion will feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc and will be available to Canadians via HBO Max on Crave.
The cast will return to the show's original soundstage — Stage 24 — in Burbank, Calif.
The special will also feature more than 15 celebrity guests including Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, soccer star David Beckham, BTS and more.
HBO Max also released a trailer on Wednesday featuring the cast visiting their iconic hangouts like Central Perk and even re-reading scripts from former episodes.
The reunion was originally set to film in February 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wrapping up a 10-season run, Friends ended in May 2004.
With files from Reuters
