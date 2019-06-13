Could she be anymore clear? Friends co-creator says reunion show not going to happen

Ask Marta Kauffman if there will be a Friends reunion someday, and the answer is a crisp "nope."

Kauffman, who created the enduringly popular sitcom with David Crane and was an executive producer from start to finish, says she is focused on what's now and next, not what's past.

"Why mess up a good thing?" she said in an interview with The Associated Press. "We wouldn't want a reunion to disappoint fans."

The Emmy-winning series' cast included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry. It remains popular in reruns, and there's periodic speculation about a reunion special.

Earlier this month, Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show that she would consider doing one, kicking the speculation into high gear again. She later clarified that nothing's in the works.

Kauffman insists it's staying that way.