AT&T pulls Friends from Netflix in U.S. for its own streaming service

AT&T is pulling Friends from Netflix U.S. to beef up its own upcoming streaming service. With new services launching, popular shows are splintering onto several different platforms.

The wireless company, which owns the WarnerMedia entertainment business, also said Tuesday that its service will be called HBO Max. It will launch widely in spring of 2020. As the name suggests, it will contain HBO content, other video from the Warner Bros. studio -- like Friends -- and new series and movies that are exclusive to the service. AT&T has not announced a price

As more companies — Comcast, Apple, Disney — unveil their own streaming services, they're trying to make them more appealing with exclusive shows and deep libraries. Entertainment companies are pulling some of their stuff from Netflix to stock their own services. It's not clear, of course, how successful those services will be, and they are losing out on licensing revenue by pulling their content.

It could also create a confusing and expensive situation for consumers, who have to decide which of all these existing and new video services is worth the cost.

Introducing the next big thing: HBO Max, our upcoming streaming service featuring exclusive originals and the best-of-the-best from the WarnerMedia portfolio. Learn more: <a href="https://t.co/MHHIkV0ohz">https://t.co/MHHIkV0ohz</a> <a href="https://t.co/N9jb9FifIW">pic.twitter.com/N9jb9FifIW</a> —@WarnerMediaGrp

Comcast's NBCUniversal said last month it would keep The Office, Netflix's most popular show, for itself starting in 2021. Its service debuts in 2020. Disney's upcoming service will be the exclusive streaming home for its big movies.

Netflix for years has been playing up its original shows and movies, but much of its most popular video belongs to other companies. Friends, for example, is the second-most watched show on Netflix, according to Nielsen. The company has said it isn't worried about the increased competition.

Netflix said in a prepared statement Tuesday that it's sorry to see Friends go in the U.S. Viewing rights for other countries are not affected.

The official Twitter account of Netflix U.S. also bid its farewell to the show from the platform.

The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye.<br><br>We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕ —@netflix

AT&T also said Tuesday that the teen drama Pretty Little Liars, currently on Netflix, will move to its service, and that it will be the exclusive streaming hub for Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and Warner Bros. dramas made for The CW, the broadcast network it and CBS own. It is also making original series for the service, including a romantic comedy with Anna Kendrick. Reese Witherspoon has agreed to produce at least two movies.

"I don't think any specific content matters at all" to Netflix, said Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter. The loss of Friends by itself isn't a big deal, he said. But over time, if Disney, AT&T and Comcast pull all their stuff from Netflix, that becomes a problem for the streaming pioneer.