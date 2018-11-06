Fox News doesn't condone Hannity speaking at Trump rally

Fox News said Tuesday that it has addressed the "unfortunate distraction" of network personalities Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro speaking at U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Missouri the night before, and that it doesn't condone such behaviour.

The network did not say what, if any, discipline that the two network personalities would face.

Meanwhile, Hannity tweeted that he was being "100 per cent truthful" earlier on Monday when he tweeted that "I will not be on stage campaigning with the president."

"When the POTUS invited me on stage to give a few remarks last night, I was surprised, yet honoured by the president's request," Hannity tweeted. "This was NOT planned."

Hannity, who told the audience at Trump's rally that "all these people in the back are fake news," also tweeted Tuesday that he was not referring to any of his Fox News colleagues.

The network had tried earlier on Monday to establish distance between Hannity and Trump's campaign, which had billed Hannity as a "special guest" at the rally. Hannity himself had tweeted: "To be clear, I will not be on stage campaigning with the president. I am covering final rally for the show."

But during the rally Trump called Hannity to the stage after saying, "they're very special, they've done an incredible job for us. They've been with us from the beginning."

It's considered standard for employees of news organizations not to engage in political campaign activities so their outlets do not appear unfair, with some journalists going so far as to not vote at all for this reason.

"Either Fox News lied all day about their direct collaboration with the Trump campaign, or the network simply doesn't have any control over Sean Hannity," said Angelo Carusone, president of the liberal media watchdog Media Matters for America, which has urged an advertiser boycott of Hannity in the past. "This is a problem. It's dangerous for democracy and a threat to a free press."

Hannity, one of the most popular U.S. cable news personalities and a vocal Trump defender, has twice been rebuked by Fox for campaign activity. Hannity was made to cancel a 2010 appearance in Cincinnati when it was revealed it was to be a fundraiser for the Tea Party, and when he was featured in a 2016 Trump campaign video Fox told him was told never to do it again.

Since then, Fox opinion personalities have doubled down on their support of Trump and Hannity's popularity has soared, making for an uncomfortable relationship with the organization's news side.

Monday's rally appearance was not shown on Fox News Channel, but was aired on C-SPAN. It came after Hannity's prime-time show aired from the rally site, during which he pleaded with viewers to vote Republican on Tuesday to support Trump, and his opening monologue echoed a campaign slogan seen on signs at the arena: "Promises made, promises kept."