Foo Fighters cancel remaining tour dates after death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters announced on Tuesday that their remaining tour dates will be cancelled, four days after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a statement posted on social media. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

The band had planned an extensive tour in support of its 10th album, Medicine at Midnight, released last year. Dates were planned in Toronto and Montreal in July, while shows were scheduled in September and October in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Victoria and Penticton, B.C.

The band had dates scheduled until just before Christmas, in Australia and New Zealand.

From left, Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters are shown at an event in New York City on Nov. 18, 2021. Hawkins, 50, joined the band in 1997. (Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images)

Hawkins, 50, died on Friday in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was scheduled to play a large festival.

Colombia's Prosecutor's Office released a statement on Saturday saying preliminary results of toxicological tests on urine from Hawkins's body found 10 psychoactive substances and medicines, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines. It did not provide a cause of death and investigations are continuing.

Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, led by former Nirvana member Dave Grohl, and the band has become one of rock's best-selling acts. They were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, with their latest release taking the best rock album honours at the most recent Grammys.

Grohl and band members Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee were seen returning to Los Angeles by private plane early Sunday.

WATCH | Rock world stunned by death of Taylor Hawkins: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50 Duration 3:25 Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50. 3:25

Hawkins's death led to an outpouring of condolences from fans and music luminaries.

Prior to joining the group, he drummed for Canadian artists Alanis Morrissette and Sass Jordan, among others. He had a side project, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, and performed as a guest on releases from artists such as Elton John and Queen's Brian May.

He also appeared on screen in the 2013 motion picture CBGB, portraying punk icon Iggy Pop.