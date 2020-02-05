2 Anne Shirleys come together for psychedelic thriller

Anne with an E fans, rejoice!

Two months after the popular CBC/Netflix series was cancelled, Irish-Canadian star Amybeth McNulty has found a new project. The upcoming feature film Maternal will be directed by another famous face from the Anne of Green Gables franchise: Megan Follows.

Follows, who played Anne Shirley in several Anne of Green Gables miniseries, makes her feature directorial debut with the psychedelic thriller. She also stars in it, alongside Kris Holden-Ried, Athena Karkanis and Colm Feore.

Maternal sees McNulty's 15-year-old character get badly injured in a car accident while on her way to the wedding of her father, played by Holden-Ried. While in hospital, she has an after-life experience in which she reconnects with her dead mother, played by Follows.

Chris John wrote the screenplay for the film, which started principal photography this week in the Hamilton area.

Anne with an E and other Anne of Green Gables incarnations were inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic novel, about a plucky Prince Edward Island orphan.

Anne with an E was cancelled after three seasons in late November.

While its creators have said that's the end of the line for the series, its fervent fans haven't given up on their campaign to get it revived. Their efforts include petitions, pleas to various networks, and billboards at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square and New York's Times Square.