Felicity Huffman begins serving 14-day prison sentence

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman has reported for her sentencing at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., according to a statement from her representatives.

"Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman's actions," the statement reads.

The facility, roughly 65 kilometres east of San Francisco, is a low security federal prison for female inmates, with an adjacent satellite prison camp for minimum-security female offenders. Huffman, 56, will serve her two-week sentence in that facility, before beginning a one-year period of supervised release.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to paying $15,000 US to have her daughter's SAT scores boosted by approximately 400 points. Before being sentenced, Huffman admitted to her actions and apologized to her daughter for not trusting her.

"I can only say, 'I am so sorry, Sophia,'" Huffman said. "I was frightened, I was stupid and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done. I have inflicted more damage than I could ever imagine. I now see all the things that led me down this road, but ultimately none of the reasons matter because at the end of the day I had a choice. I could have said no."

Huffman is among 15 parents who pleaded guilty in the scheme, which ensnared dozens of wealthy parents accused of paying bribes to cheat on college entrance exams or to get their children into elite schools as fake athletic recruits.

Another 19 parents are fighting the charges, including Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake athletes.

In addition to her prison sentence, Huffman will have to pay a $30,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.