Federal government to invest $125M in domestic art programs, cultural exports
The federal government is investing $125 million over five years in domestic art programs and for Canadian artists to export their work around the world.

Funding includes $7M annually for new program Creative Export Canada

The Canadian Press ·
Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly unveils Canada's first Creative Export Strategy at a news conference in Montreal on Tuesday. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly told reporters today the government's plan will boost funding for existing federal programs as well as provide money for artists to travel and entertain new audiences.

Joly says the Liberals are reinvesting in sectors ignored by the former Conservative government under Stephen Harper, which cut funding for programs that exported Canadian art into foreign markets.

Included in the funding is $7 million a year for a new program called Creative Export Canada that will help domestic artists find foreign buyers and audiences for their creative products.

Most of the cash will increase the budgets of existing Heritage Department programs such as the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, the Canada Book Fund, the Canada Music Fund, the Canada Periodical Fund and Telefilm Canada.

Heritage Canada says cultural product exports were valued at $16 billion in 2016 and accounted for 2.5 per cent of all Canadian exports.

