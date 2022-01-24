Skip to Main Content
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dead at 73

French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died. He was 73.

Mugler's dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B

Yuri Kageyama · The Associated Press ·
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler is pictured during the presentation of his exhibition Couturissime at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, on Feb. 26, 2019. Mugler died Sunday at the age of 73. (Martin Ouellet-Diotte/AFP/Getty Images)

He died Sunday, his official Instagram account said. "May his soul Rest In Peace," it said in a post that was all black with no image. It did not give a cause of death.

Mugler, who launched his brand in 1973, became known for his architectural style, defined by broad shoulders and a tiny waist. The use of plastic-like futuristic fabric in his sculpted clothing became a trademark.

He defined haute couture over several decades, dressing up Diana Ross and Beyoncé at galas, on red carpets and runways.

His designs weren't shy about being outlandish, at times resembling robotic suits with protruding cone shapes. Mugler also had a popular perfume line, which he started in the 1990s.

The fashion world filled with an outpouring of sympathy. Bella Hadid, an American model, said "Nonononono," followed by an image of a sad face, while American actress January Jones responded with a heart mark, from their official Instagram accounts.

Besides clothes, Mugler created films and photographs, and was a dancer and acrobat, as well as avid body-builder, stressing he always wanted to explore the human body as art.

"I've always felt like a director, and the clothes I did were a direction of the everyday," Mugler told Interview Magazine.

Model Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Mugler show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on Oct. 1, 2016 in Paris. (Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Queries on his funeral arrangements were not immediately answered.

