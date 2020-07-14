Jimmy Fallon, Tonight show return to studio

The studio is largely empty, but Jimmy Fallon is out of his home and back to the Tonight show stage.

The late-night host returned to NBC's Rockefeller Center headquarters on Monday, saying he hoped he could provide his audience with a little more "normal" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm here to show you that there is a light at the end of the tunnel if we keep each other safe," he said.

Fallon, along with other late-night hosts, have been working remotely the past few months.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down T.V. and film production in March for safety reasons. New York has slowly been reopening as other parts of the U.S. are now feeling the full effects of the epidemic.

Slowly and safely we return. We love you guys and thank you for watching. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FallonTonight?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FallonTonight</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BackInTheStudio?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BackInTheStudio</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYC</a> <a href="https://t.co/n2S7ujstnx">pic.twitter.com/n2S7ujstnx</a> —@jimmyfallon

He began his show with a filmed piece showing him "walking" to work, pulling down his mask so a Rockefeller Center security guard knew he was indeed an employee.

His backup band, The Roots, were in place. Studio crew members wore face shields and masks. Fallon said everyone there had tested negative for COVID-19.

There was no audience.

Guests, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Charlize Theron, weren't in the studio as the celebrity interviews continued remotely.