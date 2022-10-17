Flash actor Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to felony burglary charge

On Monday, Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbour's home, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behaviour by the Flash actor which stretch from Hawaii to Vermont.

Miller, 30, appeared Monday with their lawyer, calling in remotely from Burlington, Vt., for the arraignment in Bennington on a felony burglary charge. They agreed to conditions that they will not have any contact with the homeowner, or go to the residence.

The charges stem from an incident on May 1, when Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford and said they discovered several bottles of alcohol had been taken from a residence while the homeowner was away.

The homeowner said he has been friends with Miller for about 18 years and bought the home a year and half ago in the same town where Miller had also purchased a home, according to the police affidavit. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

Previous arrests in Hawaii

Miller was arrested twice this year in Hawaii, for charges including disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.

Also this year, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, an Indigenous activist, filed a protection order against Miller, accusing the actor of inappropriate behaviour with her as a minor from the age of 12. Iron Eyes has disputed the allegations.

A Vermont lawyer for Miller on Monday didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the Vermont charge or the protection order related to Iron Eyes.

Miller is set to star in the upcoming film The Flash (which has an expected release date in June 2023) after appearing in several Justice League films for Warner Bros. and DC Films as the titular superhero the Flash. A representative for Warner Bros. did not immediately return an email seeking comment.