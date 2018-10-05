Skip to Main Content
Wrapping Avengers 4, Chris Evans hangs up Cap's shield

Chris Evans has wrapped his final performance as Captain America.

Iconic superhero role 'has been an honour'

The Associated Press ·
Actor Chris Evans has officially put down Captain America's shield, tweeting that his last shooting day on the forthcoming Avengers 4 was an 'emotional day.' (Andy Kropa/Associated Press)

Evans on Thursday tweeted that his last shooting day on Avengers 4 was an "emotional day."

The 37-year-old actor thanked his colleagues and fans for his eight years as Captain America, saying it "has been an honour."

Evans first joined the Marvel cast in 2010. He has starred in three Captain America films, including 2016's Captain America: Civil War, as well as numerous team-up films.

Chris Evans is seen at centre in a scene from Avengers: Infinity War. He has starred in three Captain America films, as well as numerous Avengers team-up movies. (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

The actor previously suggested he would soon depart the role.

Earlier this year, Evans told The New York Times that he wanted to "get off the train before they push you off."

Avengers 4 is slated to open in May next year. 

