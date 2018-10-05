Wrapping Avengers 4, Chris Evans hangs up Cap's shield

Chris Evans has wrapped his final performance as Captain America.

Evans on Thursday tweeted that his last shooting day on Avengers 4 was an "emotional day."

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. —@ChrisEvans

The 37-year-old actor thanked his colleagues and fans for his eight years as Captain America, saying it "has been an honour."

Evans first joined the Marvel cast in 2010. He has starred in three Captain America films, including 2016's Captain America: Civil War, as well as numerous team-up films.

Chris Evans is seen at centre in a scene from Avengers: Infinity War. He has starred in three Captain America films, as well as numerous Avengers team-up movies. (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

The actor previously suggested he would soon depart the role.

Earlier this year, Evans told The New York Times that he wanted to "get off the train before they push you off."

Avengers 4 is slated to open in May next year.