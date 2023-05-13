Sweden's Loreen wins Eurovision Song Contest for 2nd time

Swedish singer Loreen won the Eurovision Song Contest with her power ballad Tattoo.

The diva beat acts from 25 other countries to take the continent's pop crown at the competition in Liverpool.

Finnish singer Kaarija was second.

Loreen previously won Eurovision in 2012 and is only the second performer to take the prize twice.

Britain hosted Eurovision this year on behalf of Ukraine, which won last year but couldn't take up its right to hold the contest because of the war.

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine as the contest was underway.