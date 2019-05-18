Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands wins 2019 Eurovision with piano ballad

The Netherlands is the winner of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.

Duncan Laurence's doleful piano ballad Arcade was tapped as an early front-runner before Saturday's Grand Final. But it had to rely on the fan vote to secure the country's fifth win in the competition. Italy finished second, followed by Russia, Switzerland and Norway.

Some 200 million people around the world were expected to watch the annual campy contest with 26 nations battling to be crowned Europe's best pop act.