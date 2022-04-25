Eurovision to launch Canadian spinoff battle for best song in 2023

Canada is getting its own version of the oft-outlandish musical spectacle Eurovision Song Contest.

Organizers of the over-the-top multinational event say Eurovision Canada will premiere in 2023.

It will feature musical artists and bands from each province and territory who will perform their own songs across various genres.

Like the original, participants will compete against each other in a series of qualifier competitions, leading to the semi-finals and grand finale.

The spinoff is set to be produced by ASC, Inc. and Toronto-based Insight Productions, known for the reality spinoffs The Amazing Race Canada and Big Brother Canada.

The broadcaster and host will be announced in the coming weeks.

Although this marks the debut of Eurovision in Canada, it won't be the first time the event is graced with Canuck talent. A 20-year-old Celine Dion won Eurovision Song Contest in 1988 while representing Switzerland.

WATCH | Dion performs at Eurovision in 1988:

Eurovision has a storied history in Europe where it premiered in 1956 as part of an effort to unite European countries after the Second World War through cross-border TV programs.

Over the years, it's helped launch the international careers of ABBA, Julio Iglesias and, most recently in 2021, the Italian rock band M├Ñneskin. It's also developed a reputation for off-the-wall performances featuring elaborate costumes and sets.

Earlier this year, NBC launched a televised spinoff dubbed American Song Contest, with artists from each of the 50 states competing for a top prize to be handed out May 9.

Insight Productions showrunner and executive producer Lindsay Cox called Canada the "perfect home" for the next iteration of the contest.

"The phenomenal songwriting and extraordinary musicianship in this country can stand against any in the world," Cox said Monday in a statement.

Eurovision has amassed a significant online following outside of its broadcast countries, and was the focus of Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams' 2020 Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.