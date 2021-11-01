Dan, Eugene Levy land separate roles in Apple TV+, HBO Max streaming shows
Father and son actors to host travel show, cooking competition respectively
Schitt's Creek father-son co-creators Eugene and Dan Levy are getting their own shows on different streaming services.
Apple TV+ says the elder Levy will host and executive produce The Reluctant Traveler.
The globe-trotting series will see the Hamilton-born comedy star explore remarkable hotels and the people, places and cultures surrounding them.
No release date has been announced for the new series, which will be produced by British television and media group Twofour.
Meanwhile, HBO Max has ordered the unscripted cooking competition series The Big Brunch from Toronto-raised Dan Levy and California-based Boardwalk Pictures.
Levy created the show, which gives "undiscovered culinary voices" from the United States the chance to share their stories and their business dreams.
It's slated to premiere next year.
Dan Levy said he has "an almost obsessive love of food" and created the show for "the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight."
"That, and who doesn't want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brulee inspired French toast?" Levy added in a news release Monday.
Dan Levy has his sights set on another streamer: Netflix, which carried the CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek globally.
In September, the streamer announced a deal in which he'll develop scripted content and other projects for its film and TV libraries.
