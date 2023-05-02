Entertainment Tonight Canada to end after 18 seasons

Canadian media company Corus Entertainment has announced it is ending its flagship entertainment program Entertainment Tonight (ET) Canada after 18 seasons.

"The costs of producing a daily entertainment newsmagazine show in a challenging advertising environment have led to this decision," read a statement posted on the company's website on Wednesday.

"We recognize the impact this decision has on the dedicated team who have worked on the show and we thank them for their meaningful contributions over the years."

More to come