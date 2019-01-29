Empire actor hospitalized after attack in Chicago

Skip to Main Content
Chicago police have opened a hate crime investigation after a cast member of the television show Empire alleged he was attacked by men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him and physically attacked him.

Reported verbal, physical attack included being doused with unknown chemical, rope wrapped around his neck

Empire cast members Trai Byers, from left, Bryshere Gray, show creator Lee Daniels and Jussie Smollet are seen in New York in 2014. Chicago police have opened a hate crime investigation after an Empire cast member alleged he was verbally and physically attacked. (Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Police haven't released the name of the 36-year-old cast member but say he reported being attacked while walking downtown around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the man reported that two men approached him and began shouting at him. He says they then struck him in the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on him before one of them wrapped a rope around his neck.

The man went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Guglielmi says the man is being treated at the hospital and is in good condition.

Police say detectives are gathering security video from nearby businesses.

