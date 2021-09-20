Skip to Main Content
Entertainment·Updated

Emmy Awards 2021: Full list of winners

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards rolled out the red carpet on Sunday, celebrating some of this year's best in television.

The Crown and The Mandalorian are tied for the most Emmy nominations

CBC News ·
Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham celebrate in the press room with their awards for best supporting actor and actress in a comedy series for Ted Lasso at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards rolled out the red carpet on Sunday, celebrating some of television's best. 

Live with a limited audience on the Event Deck behind the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, the award show kicked off with a performance by host Cedric the Entertainer, rapper LL Cool J, Rita Wilson and more. 

Canadian actor Seth Rogen kicked off the awards with a comedy routine before presenting the first award for supporting actress in a comedy series to Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso. 

Netflix's The Crown and The Mandalorian both lead the pack with 24 nominations apiece.

Last year's Emmy Awards were mostly virtual, and this year, organizers originally announced an indoor affair before the COVID-19 delta variant forced a majority of the event outdoors.

WATCH | Toronto tech company MARZ nominated for Emmy in visual effects: 

Toronto tech company MARZ nominated for Emmy Awards in visual effects

2 days ago
2:29
At the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Whitby’s Ryan Freer will have the chance to walk away with the Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects for his company’s work on TV series WandaVision and The Umbrella Academy. Talia Ricci visited the MARZ studio. 2:29

And while most stars made it to Los Angeles, the cast and producers of The Crown held their own ceremony remotely in London, U.K., similar to what Schitt's Creek did in 2020 from Toronto.

Some awards were given out last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys, where Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy lost to Dave Chappelle for guest hosting Saturday Night Live in February.

CBC News will be updating all major winners and categories throughout the evening:

Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso 

Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Writing for a Drama Series
Peter Morgan, The Crown

Directing for a Drama Series
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series 
Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

With files from Jackson Weaver, The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now