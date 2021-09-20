Emmy Awards 2021: Full list of winners
The Crown and The Mandalorian are tied for the most Emmy nominations
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards rolled out the red carpet on Sunday, celebrating some of television's best.
Live with a limited audience on the Event Deck behind the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, the award show kicked off with a performance by host Cedric the Entertainer, rapper LL Cool J, Rita Wilson and more.
Canadian actor Seth Rogen kicked off the awards with a comedy routine before presenting the first award for supporting actress in a comedy series to Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso.
Netflix's The Crown and The Mandalorian both lead the pack with 24 nominations apiece.
Last year's Emmy Awards were mostly virtual, and this year, organizers originally announced an indoor affair before the COVID-19 delta variant forced a majority of the event outdoors.
And while most stars made it to Los Angeles, the cast and producers of The Crown held their own ceremony remotely in London, U.K., similar to what Schitt's Creek did in 2020 from Toronto.
Some awards were given out last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys, where Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy lost to Dave Chappelle for guest hosting Saturday Night Live in February.
CBC News will be updating all major winners and categories throughout the evening:
Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Writing for a Drama Series
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Directing for a Drama Series
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
With files from Jackson Weaver, The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?