Emmy Awards 2021: Full list of winners

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards rolled out the red carpet on Sunday, celebrating some of television's best.



Live with a limited audience on the Event Deck behind the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, the award show kicked off with a performance by host Cedric the Entertainer, rapper LL Cool J, Rita Wilson and more.

Canadian actor Seth Rogen kicked off the awards with a comedy routine before presenting the first award for supporting actress in a comedy series to Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso.

Netflix's The Crown and The Mandalorian both lead the pack with 24 nominations apiece.

Last year's Emmy Awards were mostly virtual, and this year, organizers originally announced an indoor affair before the COVID-19 delta variant forced a majority of the event outdoors.

WATCH | Toronto tech company MARZ nominated for Emmy in visual effects: Toronto tech company MARZ nominated for Emmy Awards in visual effects 2:29 At the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Whitby’s Ryan Freer will have the chance to walk away with the Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects for his company’s work on TV series WandaVision and The Umbrella Academy. Talia Ricci visited the MARZ studio. 2:29

And while most stars made it to Los Angeles, the cast and producers of The Crown held their own ceremony remotely in London, U.K., similar to what Schitt's Creek did in 2020 from Toronto.

Some awards were given out last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys, where Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy lost to Dave Chappelle for guest hosting Saturday Night Live in February.

CBC News will be updating all major winners and categories throughout the evening:

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Directing for a Drama Series

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown



Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown



Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver