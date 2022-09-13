Emmys 2022: Full list of winners
Dopesick and The White Lotus pick up awards for limited series
The 74th Emmy Awards kicked off Monday with host Kenan Thompson doing a dance number celebrating some of television's most popular theme songs — from The Brady Bunch to Game of Thrones.
Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis is up for 20 awards, while South Korea-set Netflix drama Squid Game is up for 13.
CBC News will be updating major winners throughout the evening.
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
Supporting actor in a drama series
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
Supporting actress in a drama series
Julia Garner - Ozark
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
