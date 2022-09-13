Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Entertainment·New

Emmys 2022: Full list of winners

The 74th annual Emmy Awards kicked off Monday night with host Kenan Thompson doing a dance number celebrating some of television's most popular theme songs — from The Brady Bunch to Game of Thrones. 

Dopesick and The White Lotus pick up awards for limited series

Arti Patel · CBC News ·
A man on stage, wearing a tuxedo, brandishes a trophy.
Michael Keaton accepts the prize for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or anthology series or movie for his role in Dopesick at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, on Monday. (Getty Images)

The 74th Emmy Awards kicked off Monday with host Kenan Thompson doing a dance number celebrating some of television's most popular theme songs — from The Brady Bunch to Game of Thrones. 

This year, the HBO drama Succession leads the list of nominations with 25, with cast members Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox both nominated for best actor in the drama category. 

A man wearing a long, blond wig sings on stage, joined by other performers in matching dark leather costumes.
Host Kenan Thompson performs onstage during Emmy Awards. (AFP via Getty Images)

Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis is up for 20 awards, while South Korea-set Netflix drama Squid Game is up for 13. 

CBC News will be updating major winners throughout the evening. 

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Michael Keaton - Dopesick 

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

Supporting actor in a drama series
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession 

Supporting actress in a drama series
Julia Garner - Ozark

Supporting actress in a comedy series
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Supporting actor in a comedy series
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Arti Patel

Arti Patel is the Senior Producer, Entertainment and Education at CBC News. She has spent the last decade reporting on lifestyle news at GlobalNews.ca and previously, Huffpost Canada. In 2020, she was the managing editor of The Morning Show, Canada's national lifestyle and entertainment show. Arti is based in Toronto and you can follow her on Twitter @artipatel.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now