Emmys 2022: Full list of winners

The 74th Emmy Awards kicked off Monday with host Kenan Thompson doing a dance number celebrating some of television's most popular theme songs — from The Brady Bunch to Game of Thrones.





Host Kenan Thompson performs onstage during Emmy Awards. (AFP via Getty Images) This year, the HBO drama Succession leads the list of nominations with 25, with cast members Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox both nominated for best actor in the drama category.

Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis is up for 20 awards, while South Korea-set Netflix drama Squid Game is up for 13.



CBC News will be updating major winners throughout the evening.

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Michael Keaton - Dopesick



Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus



Supporting actor in a drama series

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Supporting actress in a drama series

Julia Garner - Ozark

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso