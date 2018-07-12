Canadian Sandra Oh makes history with Emmy nomination

Ottawa native Sandra Oh made history Thursday as the first Asian woman to be nominated for an Emmy Award for lead actress in a drama series, a category that includes another Canadian — Tatiana Maslany.

Oh, 46, is a contender for playing an MI5 operative hunting down a female assassin on BBC America's Killing Eve, which debuts in Canada on July 22 on Bravo.

She was previously nominated for five Emmys for her supporting role in the medical drama Grey's Anatomy, in which she endeared herself to audiences with her portrayal of steely perfectionist Dr. Cristina Yang for 10 seasons.

I think my mother at this moment may actually be satisfied. - Sandra Oh, Emmy-nominated Canadian actor

In a written statement, Oh said she feels "tremendous gratitude and joy with this nomination. I am thrilled for [creator] Phoebe Waller Bridge's nomination and for the entire cast/crew of Killing Eve. I share this moment with my community.

"P.S. I think my mother at this moment may actually be satisfied."

In a recent phone interview from London, where she's shooting season two of Killing Eve, Oh said, "I love the style, I love the genre of thriller."

"I love playing a character that is able to express an entire range and an entire rainbow of, not only emotions, but depth in characteristics and qualities."

A study of the 2015-16 season released last year concluded that characters of Asian or Pacific Islander descent remain underrepresented on television, even on shows set in major cities.

Meanwhile, Regina-born Maslany is in the running for playing multiple clones on the fifth and final season of the sci-fi series Orphan Black, which wrapped last August on Space. She won the Emmy in the same category in 2016 and was nominated in 2014.

Maslany is now starring in the off-Broadway Tracy Letts play Mary Page Marlowe, which began previews on June 19 and was set to open Thursday.

In a statement, she said her nomination was "completely unexpected." She paid homage to the show's fan base as well as her fellow contenders, who also include Claire Foy for The Crown, Keri Russell for The Americans, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, and Evan Rachel Wood for Westworld.

"So excited to be sharing the category with all these amazing women," Maslany said.

"So happy Sandra Oh's phenomenal work is being recognized!!"

Game of Thrones snags most nominations

Game of Thrones roared back onto the Emmy battlefield, topping Thursday's nominations with 22 nods. HBO's fantasy saga is a two-time best drama winner that sat out last year's Emmy Awards because of production delays.

It's returning to face formidable competition: The Handmaid's Tale, the dystopian sci-fi series that claimed top drama honours last year, drew 20 bids, with Westworld close by with 21.

This image released by HBO shows a scene from Game of Thrones. The program received 22 Emmy nominations Thursday. (HBO/Associated Press)

The nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmys held a clear sign of how much the ground is shifting under the TV industry. Streaming service Netflix captured the most nominations overall, 112, taking away a title that HBO held since 2001 and giving broadcast TV more reason to fear its future in awards and viewers.

HBO claimed 108 bids.

Game of Thrones helped boost the premium cable service's total and became the most-nominated series of all time, with its 129 nods topping the 124 nominations earned by ER.

Donald Glover's Atlanta is the top comedy with 16 bids. It will face newcomers including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry, starring Bill Hader.

The newbie comedies aced out long-time Emmy favourite Modern Family, a five-time winner and perennial nominee since it debuted in 2009 on ABC. Its absence leaves just one network contender for best comedy, ABC's Black-ish, which also earned nods for Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, who noted his urban California roots.

"Being a kid from Compton, one could only dream of moments like this, so it's truly a humbling experience right now," Anderson said.

The short-lived reboot of Roseanne, cancelled because of star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, drew only one major nomination — a supporting actress nod for Laurie Metcalf.

Another revival, Will & Grace, got Emmy love for nominees Megan Mullally and Molly Shannon but the main stars and series itself were snubbed.

Saturday Night Live, riding high with its relentless pillorying of the Trump administration, was rewarded with 21 nominations.

The previous high for Game of Thrones was 24 nominations in 2015. It got 23 nods in 2016 but wasn't eligible last year because of a production delay.

Ryan Eggold (left) and Samira Wiley speak at the 70th Primetime Emmy nominations announcements on Thursday in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzell/Associated Press)

The Emmys ceremony airs Sept. 17 on NBC with Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live as hosts.

Actors Samira Wiley of The Handmaid's Tale and Ryan Eggold, who starred in The Blacklist, read this year's nominees.