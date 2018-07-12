Game of Thrones, This is Us among Emmy nomination hopefuls

Blockbuster movies typically are snubbed by the Oscars, leaving fans grumbling. Television's top prize takes a different approach.

When the 70th Emmy Awards nominees are announced at 11:25 a.m. EDT Thursday morning, popular series including HBO's Game of Thrones, NBC's This Is Us and CBS' Mom are likely to get their share of recognition.

The fantasy saga based on George R.R. Martin's novels is a two-time best drama series winner, back in the running for honours for its next-to-last season after a production delay kept it out of the 2017 competition.

Game of Thrones holds the series record for most awards in a year, a dozen, which it set in 2015 and matched the following year, and with a total of 38 Emmys stands as the most-honoured drama ever.

Its biggest adversary is The Handmaid's Tale, the dystopian drama that last year captured the top series prize and acting awards for Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd and Alexis Bledel among its eight wins.

Other likely contenders include Netflix's Stranger Things and The Crown and, just maybe, BBC America's breakout Killing Eve, with Canadian Sandra Oh as a spy hunting a female assassin.

Among comedies, a break in competition for HBO's Veep is a break for rivals long sidelined as the show collected three best comedy awards (and six best actress trophies for Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

FX's Atlanta, which last year earned directing and acting trophies for creator-star Donald Glover, could be this year's titan. But there's a chance that Amazon newcomer The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, about a homemaker turned brassy comedian, could come on strong.

Elisabeth Moss poses with her Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series for The Handmaid's Tale at the 2017 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. With 8 awards overall last year, The Handmaid's Tale may be the show to beat at the 70th Emmy Awards Sept. 17th. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

There are two blasts from the past as well to consider: The revivals of NBC's Will & Grace and ABC's Roseanne. With Mom and ABC's Modern Family, they're broadcasting's strongest bets to fight the growing dominance of streaming and cable.

This Is Us is likely to be the only network offering to crack the best drama series category.

Roseanne controversy may knock it out of the running

Roseanne, cancelled after one comeback season because of star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, may have too much baggage to earn a best series nod, especially since such recognition eluded it during its original 1988-97 run.

But its cast members may have better luck, especially Laurie Metcalf, a three-time Emmy winner for her role as Jackie in the show's first go-around. She also has the newly minted glow of a Tony Award winner for her performance in Three Tall Women and an Oscar nominee for Lady Bird.

The reboot of Roseanne may be knocked out of the running for a best series nod because of Roseanne Barr's racist tweet. Its other stars may fare better by earning individual nominations. (ABC)

Allison Janney of Mom, who has won two supporting actress trophies for the show and last year tried competing in the lead actress category, can claim her own big-screen awards aura: She received an Oscar for I, Tonya earlier this year.

The Emmys ceremony airs Sept. 17 on NBC with Colin Jost and Michael Che of Saturday Night Live as hosts.