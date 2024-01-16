After a four month delay, the 2023 Emmy Awards have arrived.



Originally slated to air in September 2023, the show was postponed and pushed into the new year following the Hollywood strikes last year. Television's best series and TV movies will be honoured on Monday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.



Shows leading this year's group of nominees include three HBO series: Succession with 27 nominations, Calgary-shot The Last of Us with 24 and The White Lotus with 23.



The live broadcast will be hosted by actor Anthony Anderson and come after the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month where many series, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Bear and Beef, picked up several awards.

Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, arrive at the Emmys on Monday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Anderson hosted the awards and his mother played a part, alerting winners when they were going over time on their acceptance speeches. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Canadian nominations

Hamilton's Martin Short was up for outstanding lead actor in a comedy for Only Murders in the Building, but lost to Jeremy Allen White from The Bear. Canadian producer Susan Coyne is up for an award for outstanding limited or anthology series for her work in Daisy Jones & the Six.

Several other Canadians were nominated for Creative Emmys leading up to the Monday broadcast but lost in their respective categorie including Scarborough, Ont., born actor Lamar Johnson for outstanding guest actor in a drama for his performance in The Last of Us. Actors Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Oliver Platt (The Bear) were both up for outstanding guest actor in a comedy, but lost to Sam Richardson of Ted Lasso.

Lamar Johnson earned his first Emmy nod in the guest actor category for a role in The Last of Us, the critically praised HBO horror-drama. ((Liane Hentscher/HBO))

The Last of Us also has several additional Canadian nominations at the Creative Emmys including Chris Glimsdale and Penny Thompson for outstanding contemporary hairstyling, Rebecca Toon and Michelle Carr for outstanding contemporary costumes, and Paul Healy is up for outstanding production design. Though these nominees didn't win their respective categories, Canadian audio engineer Michael Playfair, however, did take home an award for outstanding sound mixing.

Chilean-Canadian composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer also won a Creative Emmy for outstanding music composition for a series for the theme song for The White Lotus.



The show airs on CTV starting at 8 p.m. ET in Canada and on Fox and streaming site Hulu in the U.S.

CBC News will update this list throughout the evening:

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso

Tim Burton, Wednesday

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice