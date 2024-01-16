Emmy Awards winners list
The Bear leads Monday's award show with 5 wins
After a four month delay, the 2023 Emmy Awards have arrived.
Originally slated to air in September 2023, the show was postponed and pushed into the new year following the Hollywood strikes last year. Television's best series and TV movies will be honoured on Monday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Shows leading this year's group of nominees include three HBO series: Succession with 27 nominations, Calgary-shot The Last of Us with 24 and The White Lotus with 23.
The live broadcast will be hosted by actor Anthony Anderson and come after the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month where many series, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Bear and Beef, picked up several awards.
Canadian nominations
Hamilton's Martin Short was up for outstanding lead actor in a comedy for Only Murders in the Building, but lost to Jeremy Allen White from The Bear. Canadian producer Susan Coyne is up for an award for outstanding limited or anthology series for her work in Daisy Jones & the Six.
Several other Canadians were nominated for Creative Emmys leading up to the Monday broadcast but lost in their respective categorie including Scarborough, Ont., born actor Lamar Johnson for outstanding guest actor in a drama for his performance in The Last of Us. Actors Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Oliver Platt (The Bear) were both up for outstanding guest actor in a comedy, but lost to Sam Richardson of Ted Lasso.
The Last of Us also has several additional Canadian nominations at the Creative Emmys including Chris Glimsdale and Penny Thompson for outstanding contemporary hairstyling, Rebecca Toon and Michelle Carr for outstanding contemporary costumes, and Paul Healy is up for outstanding production design. Though these nominees didn't win their respective categories, Canadian audio engineer Michael Playfair, however, did take home an award for outstanding sound mixing.
Chilean-Canadian composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer also won a Creative Emmy for outstanding music composition for a series for the theme song for The White Lotus.
The show airs on CTV starting at 8 p.m. ET in Canada and on Fox and streaming site Hulu in the U.S.
CBC News will update this list throughout the evening:
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
Tim Burton, Wednesday
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
With files from Jenna Benchetrit