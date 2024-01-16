Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Entertainment·New

Emmy Awards winners list

The 2023 Emmy Awards — which were pushed to 2024 due to the Hollywood strikes — celebrates achievements in television.

The Bear leads Monday's award show with 5 wins

Arti Patel · CBC News ·
Woman in black dress holds award show
Ayo Edebiri, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for The Bear, poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Getty Images)

After a four month delay, the 2023 Emmy Awards have arrived. 

Originally slated to air in September 2023, the show was postponed and pushed into the new year following the Hollywood strikes last year. Television's best series and TV movies will be honoured on Monday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Shows leading this year's group of nominees include three HBO series: Succession with 27 nominations, Calgary-shot The Last of Us with 24 and The White Lotus with 23. 

The live broadcast will be hosted by actor Anthony Anderson and come after the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month where many series, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Bear and Beef, picked up several awards. 

A Black woman in a wine-coloured velvet gown kisses the cheek of a Black man in a tuxedo jacket with a flower applique.
Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, arrive at the Emmys on Monday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Anderson hosted the awards and his mother played a part, alerting winners when they were going over time on their acceptance speeches. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Canadian nominations 

Hamilton's Martin Short was up for outstanding lead actor in a comedy for Only Murders in the Building, but lost to Jeremy Allen White from The Bear. Canadian producer Susan Coyne is up for an award for outstanding limited or anthology series for her work in Daisy Jones & the Six.

Several other Canadians were nominated for Creative Emmys leading up to the Monday broadcast but lost in their respective categorie including Scarborough, Ont., born actor Lamar Johnson for outstanding guest actor in a drama for his performance in The Last of Us. Actors Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Oliver Platt (The Bear) were both up for outstanding guest actor in a comedy, but lost to Sam Richardson of Ted Lasso. 

Lamar Johnson earned his first Emmy nod in the guest actor category for a role in "The Last of Us," the critically praised HBO horror-drama about a zombie pandemic.
Lamar Johnson earned his first Emmy nod in the guest actor category for a role in The Last of Us, the critically praised HBO horror-drama. ((Liane Hentscher/HBO))

The Last of Us also has several additional Canadian nominations at the Creative Emmys including Chris Glimsdale and Penny Thompson for outstanding contemporary hairstyling, Rebecca Toon and Michelle Carr for outstanding contemporary costumes, and Paul Healy is up for outstanding production design. Though these nominees didn't win their respective categories, Canadian audio engineer Michael Playfair, however, did take home an award for outstanding sound mixing.

Chilean-Canadian composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer also won a Creative Emmy for outstanding music composition for a series for the theme song for The White Lotus.

The show airs on CTV starting at 8 p.m. ET in Canada and on Fox and streaming site Hulu in the U.S.

CBC News will update this list throughout the evening: 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking


Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

 

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

 

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live 

 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

 

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso
Tim Burton, Wednesday

 

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

 

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race 
Survivor 
Top Chef 
The Voice

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Arti Patel

Arti Patel is the Senior Producer, Entertainment and Education at CBC News. She has spent the last decade reporting on lifestyle news at GlobalNews.ca and previously, Huffpost Canada. In 2020, she was the managing editor of The Morning Show, Canada's national lifestyle and entertainment show. Arti is based in Toronto and you can follow her on Twitter @artipatel.

    With files from Jenna Benchetrit

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now