A primer on the 2023 Emmy Awards — and why they were delayed

The 2023 Emmy Awards are arriving in 2024.

Hollywood's two strikes meant a four-month delay for television's annual celebration of itself — the awards were originally slated for last September. But both strikes have now been resolved and the show will go on.

The event will be held Monday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will be telecast live on CTV starting at 8 p.m. ET, and the awards will stream on CTV.ca. In the U.S., the show airs on Fox and streams on Hulu.

Anthony Anderson, who was nominated for lead actor in a comedy seven times for his work on ABC's black-ish, will be a first-time Emmys host.

Here's a look at the telecast, the ceremony, the series and stars up for awards, and which Canadians you might spot during the event.

Anthony Anderson, star of black-ish, hosts his own Just for Laughs special in July 2019. Anderson is hosting the Emmy Awards on Monday for the first time. (CBC)

Succession, The Last of Us, The White Lotus dominate

As is typical at the Emmys, HBO shows dominated the nominations when they were announced way back in July. The top three nominees — Succession with 27, The Last of Us with 24, and The White Lotus with 23 — were all from the gilded cable channel.

The Last of Us comes in with a big head start on the grand total after winning eight at the Creative Arts Emmys, which are held about a week before the main ceremony.

From left, Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel in HBO's The Last Of Us. Several Canadian artisans from the Alberta-shot series are nominated for Emmys. (HBO)

The dystopian video-game adaption won best guest actor and guest actress in a drama for memorable one-episode performances from Nick Offerman and Storm Reid. And it dominated in the technical categories, winning best visual effects and best prosthetic makeup for its fungus-faced walking dead.

If voters' affection continues for The Last of Us, it could also win best drama; its stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are nominated in the lead acting categories.

White Lotus took four trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys, winning for its music, its casting and its hairstyling. For the Primetime awards, The White Lotus managed to get five nominees in the supporting actress category, including Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.

From left, Succession's Roy children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin). The show leads the Emmy nominations with 27 nods. (HBO)

Succession came up empty during the Creative Arts Emmys, but the fourth and final season of the show about a generationally dysfunctional family of one-percenters could still dominate in major categories on Monday.

It's probably still the favourite for best drama, which it has won at two of the past three Emmys, and the acting categories are overloaded with its ensemble cast.

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are all up for best actor in a drama, four more men from the show are up for best supporting actor and Sarah Snook got a best actress nomination.

The Bear, nominated in comedy categories despite being heavy on drama, won four Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremonies and is nominated for 13 overall.

Ted Lasso, which won two, was tops among comedies with 21 overall nominations for its final season. The Emmys have loved the Apple TV+ soccer series since its kickoff. It won best comedy series and best actor for Jason Sudeikis in each of its first two seasons and is nominated to three-peat in both categories.

Which Canadians are nominated?

Over a dozen Canadians are up for Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.

Hamilton, Ont., native Martin Short will compete for the outstanding lead actor in a comedy prize for starring in Only Murders in the Building, while Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), also from Hamilton, and Windsor, Ont.,-born Oliver Platt (The Bear) go head to head in the category for outstanding guest actor in a comedy.

Lamar Johnson earned his first Emmy nod in the guest actor category for his role in The Last of Us, the critically praised HBO horror-drama about a zombie pandemic. ((Liane Hentscher/HBO))

Scarborough, Ont.,-born actor Lamar Johnson is nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama for his performance in The Last of Us, which was filmed in locations across Alberta.

Several other Canadians received nods for their work on the show: Chris Glimsdale and Penny Thompson are up for outstanding contemporary hairstyling, Michael Playfair is up for outstanding sound mixing, Rebecca Toon and Michelle Carr are up for outstanding contemporary costumes, and Paul Healy is up for outstanding production design.

Toronto-based producer Susan Coyne is part of the Daisy Jones and The Six team nominated for outstanding limited series.

Montreal chef Antoni Porowski is nominated for outstanding host for a reality or competition program for his work on Queer Eye, while Chilean-Canadian composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer is competing in the outstanding music composition for a series category for creating the theme song and series music for The White Lotus.

LISTEN | The White Lotus composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer on the show's viral theme music: 11:10 Emmys recap: Best and worst moments of the 2022 Awards Our screen panellists Teri Hart and Kathleen Newman-Bremang joined guest host Talia Schlanger to fill us in on the highs and lows of this year's Emmy Awards.

Why were the awards postponed?

Hollywood's historic work stoppage among writers and actors, both essential to the Emmys, meant the show had a rare delay for an unprecedented four months. Each group voted to approve their new strike-ending contracts this fall.

With an autumn show date based around the traditional broadcast TV season, the Emmys have for years had some quirks based on the far more scattered schedule of cable and streaming. The delay makes those oddities even odder.

WATCH | Highlights from the 2024 Golden Globe Awards:

To give one example, the nominations for The Bear are for its first season, even though the awards will be handed out six months after its second season dropped. (Sunday's Golden Globes heaped awards on The Bear — for its standout second season.)

In another anomaly, by the time of the ceremony, all the winners will have been established, the metaphorical envelopes sitting unopened for more than four months. That's because the Television Academy wanted at least the voting to be the same as always, so its approximately 20,000 members had to cast their ballots by Aug. 28.

The January date puts the Emmys within the rest of Hollywood's awards season, a week after the Golden Globes and about six weeks before the Screen Actors Guild Awards — both ceremonies that honour television along with movies.

The delay is the first time the Emmys have been postponed since 2001, when the 9/11 attacks came just five days before the planned ceremony. That ceremony would end up being held in November.