The best red carpet fashion from Monday's Primetime Emmy Awards

The 2023 Emmy Awards are being held in 2024 after delays caused by the Hollywood strikes. So while the prizes might be from last season, the fashion isn't. Here are the best red carpet looks and trends from the ceremony.

Stars of Succession, The White Lotus, The Bear hit the red carpet

Jenna Benchetrit · CBC News ·
From left to right, drag artists wear a nude dress with a corset; a metallic minidress; a green goblin costume; a cream gown with a black bow on the neckline; a silver dress; and a red and nude-coloured bustier dress.
Drag artists from RuPaul's Drag Race arrive for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday. The show is nominated for outstanding reality competition program. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Television's biggest night arrives a little later than usual this year.

Monday evening's Emmy Awards were supposed to air in September 2023, but after months-long delays caused by the now-resolved Hollywood strikes, the show was pushed into 2024.

While the prizes might be from last season, the fashion isn't. Here are the best red carpet looks and trends from the ceremony.

Spring colours

A woman wears a lime green dress with beaded details during an event.
Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn, who is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, wears a lime green gown with gold, silver and green beaded details. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
A woman wears a glittery silver top with a blue floral skirt.
Beef star Ali Wong is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. She wears a top with a mesh neckline, sequined bodice and a floral cobalt blue skirt. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman wears a rose pink gown with a skirt down to the ankles.
Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. She wears a dusty rose gown with a thin bowtie belt and nude heels. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Bold reds

A woman with slicked-back hair wears a layered red dress.
Succession star Sarah Snook is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. She wears her auburn locks with a diamond choker and a fiery red layered gown. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
A woman wearing a red dress with a brooch pinned to the waist.
Former Firefly Lane and Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl wears a crimson gown with lips to match and a diamond brooch pinned to the waist. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
A woman wears a red dress with a halter neck.
Former Schitt's Creek actress Emily Hampshire, born in Montreal, wears a bold red dress with a halter neck. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Textured looks

A woman wears a leather dress with a ballooned skirt and sandal heels.
The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, who is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, wears a black leather dress with a ballooned skirt. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
A woman wears a black latex dress.
Former Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox wears a sparkly black latex dress and a long, blond ponytail. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
A woman wears a black dress with an asymmetrical neckline. Next to her, a man wears a textured, off-white suit jacket with black slacks.
Nicole Boyd, left, and Ted Lasso star Sam Richardson are shown during the pre-show red carpet. Boyd wears a black dress with an asymmetrical neckline and Richardson wears a textured cream jacket with black details. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Champagne gowns

A woman wears a champagne coloured dress with an oversized bobby pin running through its square-shaped boddice.
The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza, who is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, wears a champagne-coloured dress with an oversized pin running through its square-shaped bodice. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)
A woman wears a silver and cream jacket with a bra top and a floor-length skirt.
Oscar winner Ariana DeBose wears a silver and cream sequined jacket with a bra top and a floor-length skirt. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
A woman wears a cream-coloured fringe gown adorned with sequins.
Former Insecure star Issa Rae wears a champagne-coloured fringe gown adorned with sequins. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jenna Benchetrit

Journalist

Jenna Benchetrit is a web and radio journalist for CBC News. She works primarily with the entertainment and education teams and occasionally covers business and general assignment stories. A Montrealer based in Toronto, Jenna holds a master's degree in journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University. You can reach her at jenna.benchetrit@cbc.ca.

