The best red carpet fashion from Monday's Primetime Emmy Awards

Television's biggest night arrives a little later than usual this year.

Monday evening's Emmy Awards were supposed to air in September 2023, but after months-long delays caused by the now-resolved Hollywood strikes, the show was pushed into 2024.

While the prizes might be from last season, the fashion isn't. Here are the best red carpet looks and trends from the ceremony.

Spring colours

Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn, who is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, wears a lime green gown with gold, silver and green beaded details. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Beef star Ali Wong is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. She wears a top with a mesh neckline, sequined bodice and a floral cobalt blue skirt. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. She wears a dusty rose gown with a thin bowtie belt and nude heels. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Bold reds

Succession star Sarah Snook is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. She wears her auburn locks with a diamond choker and a fiery red layered gown. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Former Firefly Lane and Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl wears a crimson gown with lips to match and a diamond brooch pinned to the waist. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Former Schitt's Creek actress Emily Hampshire, born in Montreal, wears a bold red dress with a halter neck. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Textured looks

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, who is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, wears a black leather dress with a ballooned skirt. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Former Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox wears a sparkly black latex dress and a long, blond ponytail. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Nicole Boyd, left, and Ted Lasso star Sam Richardson are shown during the pre-show red carpet. Boyd wears a black dress with an asymmetrical neckline and Richardson wears a textured cream jacket with black details. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Champagne gowns

The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza, who is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, wears a champagne-coloured dress with an oversized pin running through its square-shaped bodice. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose wears a silver and cream sequined jacket with a bra top and a floor-length skirt. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)