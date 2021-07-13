The Crown and The Mandalorian top Emmy nominations with 24 nods each

The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are in.

The Crown tied with The Mandalorian for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up WandaVision.

The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories — drama, comedy and limited series — only the NBC show This Is Us snagged a nomination.

In a pandemic year in which housebound Canadians relied more than ever on TV for distraction, TV academy voters recognized a variety of storytelling and a diverse group of actors and creators.

One example: Mj Rodriguez of Pose is the first trans woman to be nominated in a lead acting category.

The Crown receives 4th best series nomination

Netflix's The Crown received its fourth nomination for best series, and is likely the streaming service's best chance to win its first-ever top series trophy. The British royal drama moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin.

O'Connor and Corrin received lead drama acting nods, as did the series' Olivia Colman for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, with a supporting bid to Gillian Anderson for her performance as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The showings by The Mandalorian, an extension of the Star Wars franchise, and the inventive WandaVison featuring the Marvel characters Wanda and Vision, put the shows in the ranks of past sci-fi and fantasy Emmy favourites Game of Thrones and Lost.

The Mandalorian shares top spot for most Emmy nominations with The Crown. (Walt Disney Studios)

"These nominations represent the work done in television through the most challenging year I can think of," TV academy chief executive Frank Scherma said before the first nominees were announced.

"While many of us in our medium worked remotely throughout the last 18 months, I have to say it feels so good to be getting back on a set. Making great television is a collaborative group effort where the sum equals more than the parts, and I can't tell you how much I've missed it."

Scherma and father-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting) announced the nominees.

The Sept. 10 ceremony, which last year was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will air live on CBS from a theatre and include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests. Cedric the Entertainer is the host.

Select nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Best drama series:

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Best comedy series:

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

PEN15

Ted Lasso

Best miniseries:

The Queen's Gambit

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Best actress in a comedy series:

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Allison Janney, Mom

Best actor in a comedy series:

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Best actress in a drama series

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Best actor in a drama series:

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding variety talk series