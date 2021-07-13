The Crown and The Mandalorian top Emmy nominations with 24 nods each
This year's ceremony will air on Sept. 10.
The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are in.
The Crown tied with The Mandalorian for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up WandaVision.
The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories — drama, comedy and limited series — only the NBC show This Is Us snagged a nomination.
In a pandemic year in which housebound Canadians relied more than ever on TV for distraction, TV academy voters recognized a variety of storytelling and a diverse group of actors and creators.
One example: Mj Rodriguez of Pose is the first trans woman to be nominated in a lead acting category.
The Crown receives 4th best series nomination
Netflix's The Crown received its fourth nomination for best series, and is likely the streaming service's best chance to win its first-ever top series trophy. The British royal drama moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin.
O'Connor and Corrin received lead drama acting nods, as did the series' Olivia Colman for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, with a supporting bid to Gillian Anderson for her performance as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
The showings by The Mandalorian, an extension of the Star Wars franchise, and the inventive WandaVison featuring the Marvel characters Wanda and Vision, put the shows in the ranks of past sci-fi and fantasy Emmy favourites Game of Thrones and Lost.
"These nominations represent the work done in television through the most challenging year I can think of," TV academy chief executive Frank Scherma said before the first nominees were announced.
"While many of us in our medium worked remotely throughout the last 18 months, I have to say it feels so good to be getting back on a set. Making great television is a collaborative group effort where the sum equals more than the parts, and I can't tell you how much I've missed it."
Scherma and father-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting) announced the nominees.
The Sept. 10 ceremony, which last year was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will air live on CBS from a theatre and include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests. Cedric the Entertainer is the host.
Select nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards
Best drama series:
- The Boys
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This Is Us
Best comedy series:
- black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- Hacks
- The Kominsky Method
- PEN15
- Ted Lasso
Best miniseries:
- The Queen's Gambit
- I May Destroy You
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
Best actress in a comedy series:
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
- Allison Janney, Mom
Best actor in a comedy series:
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Best actress in a drama series
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Best actor in a drama series:
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
- Josh O'Connor, The Crown
- Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding variety talk series
- Conan
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert