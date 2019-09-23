Fleabag, show creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge win big early at Emmy Awards

Fleabag leaped over formidable competition early in Sunday's Emmy Awards with three awards, including the best comedy actress award and a writing trophy for series star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Waller-Bridge and her dark comedy about a dysfunctional woman, which also won a directing award, blocked Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus from setting a record as the most-honoured performer in Emmy history.

"Nooooo!" said a shocked-looking Waller Bridge. "Oh, my God, no. Thank you. I find acting really hard and really painful. But it's all about this," she said, her acting trophy firmly in hand.

In accepting the writing award earlier, she called the recognition proof that "a dirty, pervy, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys."

Bill Hader won his second consecutive best comedy actor award for the hitman comedy Barry.

The auditorium erupted in cheers when Jharrel Jerome of When They See Us, about the Central Park Five case, won the best actor award for a limited series movie.

"Most important, this is for the men that we know as the Exonerated Five," said Jerome, naming the five wrongly convicted men who were in the audience. They stood and saluted the actor as the crowd applauded them.

Jharrel Jerome accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for When They See Us. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

It was the only honour for the acclaimed Netflix series of the evening; Chernobyl won the best limited series honour.

Patricia Arquette won the trophy best supporting limited-series or movie actress for The Act. She paid emotional tribute to her late trans sister, Alexis Arquette, and called for an end to prejudice against trans people, including in the workplace.

Ben Whishaw took the category's supporting actor trophy for A Very English Scandal, admitting in charming British fashion to a hangover.

Ben Whishaw took home the best supporting actor in a limited-series or movie trophy for A Very English Scandal, admitting in charming British fashion to a hangover. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won best supporting acting awards at the ceremony, which included early and varied messages of female empowerment after the host-less ceremony kicked off with Homer Simpson.

"I want to dedicate this to the strength of a woman, to [series creator] Amy Sherman-Palladino, to every woman on the Maisel cast and crew," Borstein said, and to her mother and grandmother. Her grandmother survived because she was courageous enough to step out of a line that, Borstein intimated, would have led to her death at the hands of Nazi Germany.

"She stepped out of line. And for that, I am here and my children are here, so step out of line, ladies. Step out of line," said Borstein, who won the award last year.

Alex Borstein, left, and Tony Shalhoub pose backstage stage with their outstanding supporting actress and actors in a comedy series awards for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. (Monica Almeida/Reuters)

Shalhoub added to his three Emmys which he earned for his signature series in Monk.

The awards opened without a host as promised Sunday, with an early exchange pitting Ben Stiller against Bob Newhart.

"I'm still alive," Newhart told Stiller, who introduced him as part of a wax museum comedy hall of fame that included Lucille Ball and other late legends.

Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner drew some mocking laughter in the audience when they presented their award after Kardashian West said their family "knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves."

An animated Homer made a brief appearance on stage until he was abruptly crushed, with Anderson of black-ish rushing in to, as he vowed, rescue the evening. He called Breaking Bad star Cranston on stage to tout the power of television from its beginning to the current golden age.

"Television has never been bigger. Television has never mattered more. And television has never been this damn good," Cranston said.