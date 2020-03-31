Struggling Canadian artists to get emergency funding due to COVID-19

The Canada Council for the Arts says it's planning to expedite about $60 million in grants to artists who might be struggling as as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The advance funding will go to applicants who have already been approved for the annual grants the Crown corporation usually oversees and which are typically spread out for distribution throughout the year.

Canada Council for the Arts provides millions of dollars in public arts money every year to Canadians working in digital arts, dance, cinema, literature, music and other artistic disciplines.

It's not the only group trying to help artists make ends meet.

The Writers Trust of Canada together with the Writers' Union of Canada announced the establishment of the Canadian Writers' Emergency Relief Fund. The goal is help authors financially affected by the widespread effects of the novel coronavirus.

It will distribute $1500 grants to professional writers. Applicants must demonstrate a loss of income that is higher than the grant amount and show they have had work published in the last five years.