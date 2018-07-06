Elvis Costello cancels tour dates after cancer surgery

British singer-songwriter Elvis Costello has cancelled the rest of his European summer tour after undergoing surgery for a "small but very aggressive" cancerous tumour.

The post-punk singer-songwriter, who is married to B.C. jazz singer and pianist Diana Krall, says he needs time to recover after the operation.

The 63-year-old musician said in a statement Friday that he initially thought "normal service had been resumed" but then realized he needed more rest. He said "therefore, I must reluctantly cancel all the remaining engagements of this tour."

"The spirit has been more than willing, but I have to now accept that it is going to take longer than I would have wished for me to recover my full strength," the statement said.

Elvis Costello has been forced to cancel the remaining 6 dates of his current European tour on medical grounds. His doctor has strongly advised him to take a break from his current tour itinerary and rest. Please click here for more information - <a href="https://t.co/tEqHUo5l5o">https://t.co/tEqHUo5l5o</a> —@ElvisCostello

He vowed to "return at the soonest opportunity."

The cancelled concerts were in Britain, Croatia, Austria, Norway and Sweden.

Costello, whose hits include Alison and Pump it Up, urged men to go to their doctors if they had symptoms they were

worried about.

The singer has one date planned for Canada — a show at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre in December.