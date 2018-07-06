Skip to Main Content
Elvis Costello cancels tour dates after cancer surgery
Elvis Costello cancels tour dates after cancer surgery

British singer-songwriter Elvis Costello has cancelled the rest of his European summer tour after undergoing surgery for a "small but very aggressive" cancerous tumour, but the husband of B.C. jazz musician Diana Krall says he'll return "at the soonest opportunity."

'It is going to take longer than I would have wished for me to recover,' singer-songwriter says

The Associated Press ·
Elvis Costello poses for photographs on the red carpet during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. The singer has scrapped the rest of his European tour after undergoing surgery for a 'small but very aggressive' cancerous tumour. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

British singer-songwriter Elvis Costello has cancelled the rest of his European summer tour after undergoing surgery for a "small but very aggressive" cancerous tumour.

The post-punk singer-songwriter, who is married to B.C. jazz singer and pianist Diana Krall, says he needs time to recover after the operation.

The 63-year-old musician said in a statement Friday that he initially thought "normal service had been resumed" but then realized he needed more rest. He said "therefore, I must reluctantly cancel all the remaining engagements of this tour."

"The spirit has been more than willing, but I have to now accept that it is going to take longer than I would have wished for me to recover my full strength," the statement said.

He vowed to "return at the soonest opportunity."

The cancelled concerts were in Britain, Croatia, Austria, Norway and Sweden.

Costello, whose hits include Alison and Pump it Up, urged men to go to their doctors if they had symptoms they were
worried about.

The singer has one date planned for Canada — a show at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre in December. 

Costello, right, and wife Diana Krall attend the 47th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Awards Gala on June 9, 2016, in New York. Costello was an inductee. The two live part time in British Columbia. (Charles Sykes/Invision/Associated Press)
