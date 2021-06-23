Elton John adds dates to final tour, including stops in Toronto and Vancouver

Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S., as well as at Rogers Centre in Toronto and BC Place in Vancouver.

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022 and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.

The singer will kick off his North American shows on July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He will also perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; and Minute Maid Park in Houston.

He will wrap the North American trek with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 and 20, 2022.

In 2023 he will play in New Zealand and Australia before wrapping up the tour which began in 2018 and was postponed due to the pandemic in March 2020. In September, John announced make-up dates which will be performed from January through April 2022.

In a video posted on YouTube on Wednesday, John said that the newly announced shows will be his "final tour dates ever in North America and Europe."

"I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing places that have meant so much to me throughout my career."

WATCH | Elton John announces final dates for his farewell tour:

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning June 30, 2021 in North America.

The newly announced 2022 dates of Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in North America include: