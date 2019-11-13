Elton John extends Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

Elton John is extending his farewell tour yet again.

The singer, songwriter, composer and musician will circle back to Canada next spring for two shows in Toronto and another two in Montreal.

The Canadian stops are among 24 new North American dates for the superstar's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, billed as the Rocket Man hitmaker's final run around the globe.

The three-year tour already brought John to Canada last month, and for concerts in September 2018.

The new dates include northern U.S. cities Fargo, N.D., and Hershey, Pa., and are in addition to previously announced additions including Detroit, New York, and Brooklyn.

John returns to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on March 28 and 29, 2020, and Montreal's Bell Centre on April 2 and 3, 2020.

The newly announced dates encompass performances up to mid-December 2020. The tour is set to end in 2021.

Ticket pre-sales begin Thursday, with the public sale set to begin Nov. 22.